Carrie Underwood's Easter gig raises over $100,000 for charity

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Singer Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative through a special Easter gig for fans.

The live gig "My Savior: Live From The Ryman" live-stream, had traditional hymns from her album "My Savior".

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," said Underwood, according to a report in contactmusic.com.