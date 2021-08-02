CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety while shooting for 'Mayday'

Ajey Nagar, 22, who runs his YouTube channel with the name of 'CarryMinati', faced a creative roadblock during the pandemic and couldn't create content for his YouTube channel for the longest time.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) YouTuber CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety while shooting for his debut film 'Mayday' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

He said: "Isolation and the pandemic somewhere affected me at a very subconscious level and there were days I felt creatively challenged. However, the film shoot was a gamechanger in the midst of it all. It was very therapeutic and gave me perspective I was seeking creatively".

Ajey marked his foray in the music score of a Bollywood film with Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Big Bull'. He was also featured in Salim-Sulaiman's soundtrack 'Date Karle'.

He has rap singles like 'Vardaan', 'Yalgaar', 'Zindagi', 'Trigger', 'Warrior', and 'Bye Pewdiepie' to his credit.

