Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney join 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Makers of the seventh installment of the popular action-spy series 'Mission: Impossible' have added five more actors to its already sprawling ensemble cast: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Christopher McQuarrie announced the additional cast on Instagram on Thursday, along with black-and-white teaser images of each.

The upcoming action-adventure film from Paramount Pictures also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt reprising their roles in the franchise.

The Tom Cruise starrer also has Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales as franchise newcomers joining the film, as previously announced.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in December, an audio recording purportedly of Cruise shouting at crew members was leaked online.

In the recording, Cruise blasted the crew for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols, a move that was hailed by some for taking the pandemic seriously, while others felt the actor crossed the line with his abusive behaviour.

'MI'7 is scheduled to release on November 19 and a sequel, which is being filmed back-to-back, is slated for November 4, 2022. (ANI)

