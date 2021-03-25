Cary Fukunaga set to direct 'Tokyo Ghost' adaptation

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): With his eagerly awaited James Bond instalment 'No Time to Die' is gearing up for an October theatrical release, filmmaker Cary Fukunaga is set to direct a feature adaptation of cyberpunk Image comic series 'Tokyo Ghost for Legendary.'



According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Tokyo Ghost' is set in 2089 when humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality. The story follows peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who are working in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that will take them to the last tech-free country on Earth: the garden nation of Tokyo.

Rick Remender, whose series 'Fear Agent' is currently being developed by Seth Rogen's Point Grey for Amazon, and Sean Gordon Murphy, who is behind the 'Chrononauts' comic that is set for adaptation at Netflix, are behind the Image series.

Remender, who previously worked with the Russo brothers as co-creator and co-showrunner on SyFy series 'Deadly Class', is set to pen the Legendary project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fukunaga will also produce 'Tokyo Ghost' under his Parliament of Owls banner with Hayden Lautenbach. Jon Silk is also producing for his new production company, Silk Mass.

Fukunaga, whose feature credits include 'Jane Eyre' and Peabody Award-winning 'Beasts of No Nation', is currently directing the first three episodes of Apple's World War II series 'Masters of the Air' for Amblin and Tom Hanks'. (ANI)

