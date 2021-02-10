Cast of web series 'The Married Woman' revealed in a novel manner

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The cast and characters of the upcoming series The Married Woman was revealed on Wednesday in a unique manner on social media. The characters were introduced to netizens with their characteristics marked on their faces.

The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur's bestseller novel by the same name, and features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja.