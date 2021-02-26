CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi: Govt measures on social media, OTT to provide clarity

Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Thursday reacted positively to the government's decision to impose stringent guidelines on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. "Measures taken for a level playing field and empowering consumers would provide clarity for content creators of emerging platforms. Responsible and accountable mechanisms will only bring in more quality and maturity in a commercial creative industry. @PrakashJavdekar @rsprasad," Prasoon Joshi tweeted.

"Initiative by MIETY @MIB_India to balance business interest of digital, SM platform & empowering users provides clarity. In a commercial industry even a creatively commercial one-if the audiences' share of wallet is asked for, their share of voice needs to be taken cognisance of," the CBFC chief mentioned in a separate tweet.Earlier on Thursday, the Union Government came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with code of ethics for OTT platforms and digital media.Social media platforms will be classified under two categories -- social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries -- with the latter being subject to greater obligations.For OTT and digital media platforms, the government has set up three-level grievance redressal mechanism under the rules, with different levels of self-regulation.

