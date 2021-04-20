CBI registers case in alleged fund diversion of DSUIB

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against unknown officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), unknown officials of the Bank of Baroda, Paharganj Branch, New Delhi, and other unknown persons on allegations that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), under the government of NCT of Delhi, had carried out fraudulent transactions,.

The accused had invested its surplus funds in the form of FDRs in different banks and diverted the same into suspected fake account/FDRs.

It was alleged that during the year 2020-2021, DUSIB had transferred money from 5 different accounts of DUSIB maintained in Central Bank of India, Vikas Kutir, New Delhi, to Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch, for the purpose of investing in FDRs, but the unknown officials of DUSIB in conspiracy with the unknown officials of Bank of Baroda, diverted the said funds to the tune of Rs 207.99 crore (approx).

It was further alleged that instead of issuing genuine FDRs, the said money was diverted to an account in the name of a private firm. It was also alleged that the money was transferred to one fake account in the name of DUSIB in Bank of Baroda.

The money transferred to the Bank of Baroda for the purpose of making FDRs was diverted through the fake account of DUSIB.

The documents provided to DUSIB were allegedly fake FDRs printed on normal paper. In total, 112 documents (FDRs) to the tune of Rs 214 crore (approx) were given by the bank to the DUSIB.

Searches were conducted at the office of DUSIB, Bank of Baroda and the residence of a bank manager. During the searches, documents related to the forged/fake FDRs were recovered from the premises of the bank manager.

