CBS paid $7 mn for Meghan-Harry interview: Report

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) The widely anticipated 90-minute interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey reportedly cost the American broadcasting network CBS several million dollars.

According to a report in People magazine, the American network paid Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, a licensing fee between USD 7-9 million, which also included the rights to license the special interview abroad as well.