Celebrities pour in wishes on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday

A slew of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and more took to their respective Instagram handles to wish Bollywood's 'Shahenshah'.Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture in which he can be seen sharing a laugh with Bachchan.He added the message, "Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan."Ajay Devgn posted a candid picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan, wherein the two can be seen discussing something."Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji @amitabhbachchan," he wrote the caption.Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of himself with the megastar in which he can be seen smiling and posing for the picture."Happy Birthday Sir! Thank you for always inspiring us...All the love and luck. - Your fan boy," he wrote.Shefali Shah posted a beautiful picture wherein she can be seen with the 'Zanjeer' star who is posing with a big piece of artwork showcasing walls of historical buildings."A very happy birthday to someone I respect and love tremendously! @amitabhbachchan. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," she penned the caption.Suniel Shetty posted a picture of him and Bachchan on the sets of 'KBC' and added the message, "All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @amitabhbachchan."Many other celebrities including Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Emraan Hashmi and more took to their social media handles to extend their wishes for the star's birthday. (ANI)