Celebs, fans shower Neetu Kapoor with birthday wishes

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable birthday post for his 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star."Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead. Working with you for the first time has been amazing and I look forward to the next phase of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'," he wrote.Actor Alia Bhatt, who is in a relationship with Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, described the veteran actor as the 'strongest' and 'healthiest' person."Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all. Love you," she wrote on Instagram Story.On Wednesday night, Neetu even rang in her 63rd birthday by organising a family dinner, which was attended by Ranbir, Alia, Alia's sister Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara were also present at the family dinner.Also present at the birthday bash were Randhir Kapoor, his wife Babita Kapoor, his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Riddhima, Kareena and Karisma have even shared glimpses of their big fat family dinner.Sharing a picture of Neetu Kapoor cutting a cake, Karisma wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Neetu aunty."On the other hand, Kareena posted a throwback picture of Neetu posing with her late husband and evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor."Happy birthday Neetu aunty," she captioned the post with a few red heart emojis.Speaking of Neetu, she is all set to return to the silver screen after a gap of a few years with the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. (ANI)