Celina Jaitly: My mother taught me everything, except how to live without her

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly on Tuesday shared an Instagram picture in memory of her mother Meeta Jaitly, who passed away three years ago on this day. In the throwback photo, she poses with her mother.

"My mother taught me everything, except how to live without her…. Today is 3 years since she joined the angels above. One thing is for sure…Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Missed deeply by all of us (Dr Meeta Jaitly) OM MANI PADME HUM