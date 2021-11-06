Censor Board clears Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' with U/A certificate

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Director Srinath Rajendran's eagerly awaited Malayalam film, 'Kurup', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been cleared with a U/A certificate. The movie has a run time of two hours and 36 minutes.

Scheduled to hit the screens on November 12, 'Kurup' has triggered immense interest in fans of Malayalam cinema across the world, as its story is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a man identified as India's longest-hunted fugitive.