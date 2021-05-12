Centre continues sending global aid to states, UTs for Covid management

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Central government continues to dispatch global aid to states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country for Covid-19 management.

The Union Health Ministry said, "Various ministries and departments of Indian government are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India's efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in Covid-19."