Centre has increased Delhi's oxygen quota: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Amid shortage of oxygen reported in several government and privates hospitals in Delhi since last few days due to sudden increase of Covid-19 cases, the city government found some relief as the Centre has agreed to increase Delhi's oxygen quota, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, who is in self-quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested Covid-19 positive, tweeted: "Central govt has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this."

The Chief Minister's tweets came moments after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, addressing a digital press conference, expressed alarm of shortage of oxygen in Delhi's hospitals.

Amid flood of SOS messages from hospitals regarding shortage of oxygen, Sisodia said around 18,000 Covid-19 patients admitted in different hospitals in Delhi require oxygen support, but the stock of gas in many hospitals is running out.

"We have been requesting the Centre time and again to increase the oxygen quota for Delhi as it has reached high demand," he added.

--IANS

pd/vd