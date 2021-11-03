Centre rushes high-level teams to states, UTs to manage dengue outbreak

The teams have been sent in accordance with directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation here on November 1.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday rushed high-level teams to nine states and Union Territories having high caseload of dengue.

Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir are the states and UTs reporting the maximum number of cases.

Mandaviya had directed the Health Ministry to extend help to all the affected states.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country.

A significantly higher number of cases in some states were reported in October as compared to cases during the same period previous year.

As many as 15 states and UTs registered the maximum cases in the current year. These states accounted for 86 per cent of the country's total dengue cases till October 31.

The central teams comprising experts from NVBDCP, NCDC and Regional Offices have been dispatched to these states as they have reported more cases in October compared to September.

The teams have been tasked to assist and support the states to mount an effective public health response.

They have been asked to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc and brief the State Health authorities about

their observations.

---IANS

avr/shb