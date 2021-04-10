Cezanne Khan joins cast of Rubina Dilaik-starrer 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) TV star Cezanne Khan is all set to enter the popular show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", starring Rubina Dilaik. He will essay the character of Harman, a role earlier essayed by Vivian D'Sena.
In the past, Harman's chemistry with the show's protagonist Saumya, played by Rubina, ensured high ratings. However, with Cezanne making his entry, Saumya becomes suspicious if he is indeed Harman or someone else posing as Harman.
"Harman's character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman's return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey," said Cezanne, about his latest assignment, on the Colors show.
