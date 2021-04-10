Cezanne Khan joins cast of Rubina Dilaik-starrer 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) TV star Cezanne Khan is all set to enter the popular show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", starring Rubina Dilaik. He will essay the character of Harman, a role earlier essayed by Vivian D'Sena.

In the past, Harman's chemistry with the show's protagonist Saumya, played by Rubina, ensured high ratings. However, with Cezanne making his entry, Saumya becomes suspicious if he is indeed Harman or someone else posing as Harman.