Chandan dived into the prep for 'Sanak' knowing he'd be pitted against Vidyut

Chandan took training under the guidance of an American action director for a month and even learned rifle shooting.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has talked about the prep that went into his transformation to play a ruthless villain in upcoming hostage drama 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege'. He says he dived into training knowing that he will be pitted against action star Vidyut Jammwal.

He said: "I dived into the prep for Sanak knowing full well that I will be pitted against India's invincible action star, Vidyut Jammwal. I had to match his sanak. I trained for a month with my action director and I familiarised myself with the use of rifles.

"It was super exciting for me to play a sanki villain and I rehearsed for a month. It's a very different role from what I've done in films earlier. I hope the audience enjoys it."

The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra.

Directed by Kanishk Varma,'Sanak: Hope Under Siege', a hostage drama, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.

--IANS

dc/ksk/