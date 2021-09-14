Chandan Roy Sanyal begins shooting for Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 2'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has started shooting for Prakash Jha's 'Aashram' Season 2 in Jaipur. He will be stationed in the Pink City for a month-long schedule.

In the first season of the Prakash Jha directorial 'Aashram', Chandan played 'Bhopa Swami', who is the right-hand man of a self-styled godman called Kashipur waale 'Baba Nirmal' (played by Bobby Deol), whose Aashram is a front for crimes. In the crime series, Chandan is a mercenary who silences his detractors in a matter-of-fact way.