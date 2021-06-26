Chandan Roy Sanyal gets nostalgic as he completed 20 years in Mumbai

The actor recalled the moment when he came to Mumbai from Delhi and started working as an extra.

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, whose latest act in the anthology series "Ray" is winning him applause, wrote an emotional message on Saturday to mark 20 years since the time he arrived in Mumbai to chase a Bollywood career.

"Today at 11:59 pm i finish 20 years of my fight in BOMBAY from an extra on a film set to RAY on @netflix! I came in Paschim Express/ sleeper class on 25 June 2001 with 7000 rupees saved from my home tutions i gave in Delhi. I am still looking at my bigger dreams and still in the game, i may not be a super star but still. F..K yeah ! Be persistent and righteous, dont let F.. anyone tell you what to do! Slow and steady #righteous," he wrote.

In the anthology series "Ray", Chandan is part of the film titled "Spotlight", directed by Vasan Bala. The actor, who came into Bollywood limelight with his role of Mikhail in "Kaminey", has lately won fans playing Bhopa swami in the Prakash Jha series "Ashram".

