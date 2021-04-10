Chandan Roy Sanyal glad not to be 'locked out'

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Saturday posted a wise observation while appealing to fans that they stay indoors and stay safe amid the rising second wave of Covid.

"Locked In -- glad not locked out -- #staysafe #lockdown," he wrote with a shirtless selfie.

The actor will soon be seen in the action film "Sanak", besides in the series "Main Hero Boll Raha Hun", which talks of the underbelly of Mumbai crimes and greed for power. The series will start streaming from April 20 digitally.