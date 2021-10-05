Chandan Roy Sanyal goes dark as ruthless criminal in 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about playing a ruthless villain in the upcoming movie 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege'. Chandan is seen as a mastermind hostage-taker who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The trailer is out now.

In the trailer, Chandan is shown as a villain and along with him the others are Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia.