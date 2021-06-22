Chandan Roy Sanyal mourns death of his pet cat TinTin

"I lost TinTin today or as i fondly called him Tintu - he succumbed to his injuries in a fight. He was a hardcore street fighter and a moody rascal. He adored me and always waited for me till I came back in the nights and took the lifts with me. First time I met him wounded, took him to a doctor, he didn't even flinch once, how tough he was. Today morning I found him dead," Chandan wrote in an Instagram post.

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal took to social media on Tuesday to mourn the death of his pet cat TinTin, who succumbed to injuries after a fight. The actor expressed how deeply he is affected and urged netizens to love animals around them.

Talking about the bond he shared with the cat, the actor added: "I wish he came one more time to ask for his food, every-time I opened the door, he was there. Now he wont come, heart sinks thinking about him. This bond was so special. He didn't even live with me, still I am affected deeply and I thank him for arousing that side in me. He taught me unconditional love. How magical it is to feel like this for someone. We met by chance and he became a part of my life. Bye Bye my baby. You were very dear to me. Give a chance to animals around you . They will be yours forever. RIP. #tintin #myboy."

On the work front, Chandan will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix anthology "Ray", which is slated to release this week.

