Chandan Roy Sanyal: 'Sanak' gave me chance to be manipulative, cunning

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) His forthcoming film "Sanak" gave him an opportunity to be selfish, manipulative and cunning, says Chandan Roy Sanyal. The actor plays a negative character in the action thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal.

"Performing the role of an antagonist is challenging and super fun. In the real world, we're expected to be compassionate and good people; that's how we're brought up. Through this movie, I have the opportunity to be selfish, manipulative and cunning. The experience of being this evil person on screen is enjoyable and it makes me appreciate the joys of the real world. It is a role that every actor vies for," said Chandan.