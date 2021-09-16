Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Deep6' to premiere at Busan fest

The film will be screened under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section which comprises new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes.

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The film 'Deep6', starring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tillotama Shome and late legend Soumitra Chatterjee, is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 26th Busan International Film Festival.

Expressing his excitement about the film's premiere at Busan, Chandan shared: "It's my first film that has headed to Busan International Film Festival. I'm truly honoured to have 'Deep6' premiere at such an esteemed festival. Sharing the screen with brilliant actors such as Tillotama Shome, Sumeet Thakur and the legend, Soumitra Chatterjee has been the highlight of my experience shooting for it. I'm really looking forward to the premiere."

'Deep6' showcases the story of an ordinary woman Mitul, played by Tillotama Shome, who strives to change things that appear fossilised.

Chandan will be seen essaying the role of an obsessed lover in the film which touches upon love, death, despair and desire.

The film also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh and Sumanta Mukherjee.

Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee, the film has been produced by Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri, Avik Mukhopadhayay and Editfx Studios.

--IANS

abh/kr