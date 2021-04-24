Chandan Roy Sanyal's film 'So Sicily' to screen at San Diego Mobile Film Fest

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal's new film "So Sicily" will screen at the 10th International Mobile Film Festival in San Diego, California. The actor shared the news on Instagram along with a poster of the film on Saturday.

The film, shot on mobile phone, has been co-directed by Chandan along with Jai Sharma, and features the actor with Mira Mazumdar. The romantic fantasy has satirical elements.