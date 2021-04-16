Chandigarh imposes weekend lockdown

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) With the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration announced weekend lockdown that will start from every Friday night.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.
The lockdown will be from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.
However, essential services will be allowed and restaurants can do home-delivery.
Advisor Manoj Parida said that the Covid vaccination programme would continue despite the lockdown.
Night curfew has already been imposed in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
There is also a restriction on gatherings with 200 people for outdoor events and 100 for indoor in Chandigarh.
--IANS
vg/rs