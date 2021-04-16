  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Chandigarh imposes weekend lockdown

Chandigarh imposes weekend lockdown

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 16th, 2021, 16:01:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) With the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration announced weekend lockdown that will start from every Friday night.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.

The lockdown will be from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

However, essential services will be allowed and restaurants can do home-delivery.

Advisor Manoj Parida said that the Covid vaccination programme would continue despite the lockdown.

Night curfew has already been imposed in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is also a restriction on gatherings with 200 people for outdoor events and 100 for indoor in Chandigarh.

--IANS

vg/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features