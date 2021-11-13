'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' title track packed with 'bhangra' energy

His upcoming rom-com 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' where he has paired with Vaani Kapoor, revolves around the topic of sex change. The film's trailer set the tone for a perfect rib-tickling comedy peppered with love and drama and now the first song from the film has propelled the excitement further.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana is back with what he does best, bringing social taboo topics into discussion through his films.

The title track of the film is recreation of a Punjabi track performed by Jassi Sidhu. The track features an eclectic mix of bhangra and vibrant visuals. The audio is heavily loaded with the elements of bhangra stringed together by the voice of Jassi Sidhu.

Recreated by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been penned by I.P. Singh with original lyrics by Madan Jalandhari and has been performed by Sachin-Jigar, Jassi Sidhu and I.P. Singh.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for films like 'Rock On!', 'Kai Po Che!', 'Fitoor' and 'Kedarnath'. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is slated to hit cinemas on December 10.

