Chandigarh: Only fully-vaccinated allowed in hotels, public places

An order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that adults whose vaccine doses are still pending should remain out of "public places, markets, functions, public transports and religious places until they're fully vaccinated."

"As we are all aware, the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely.

"In public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandis, grain markets, public transports, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local markets and other similar places, only fully-vaccinated (second dose) adult persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol are to be allowed," read the order.

The violators will be penalised with a fine of Rs 500.

