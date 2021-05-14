Chandini Tamilarasan revels that unofficial film shoots are going on in Chennai

While the Tamil Nadu Government has imposed a strict lockdown to curb the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, actress Chandini Tamilarasan says that a few producers are unofficially conducting shoots in Chennai. The actress says that People's lives matter the most and requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take swift action.

"Isn’t it supposed to be a complete lockdown? How come a lot of shootings are happening in Chennai unofficially. People’s lives matter the most and we need to curb the spread requesting our CM @mkstalin sir to please look into this and take the required actions", tweeted Chandini Tamizharasan.

Debuted in K Baghyaraj's Siddhu+2 with Shanthanu, Chandini has acted in films like Vanjagar Ulagam, Kavan, Vil Ambu, and Kattappava Kaanom.

She has also acted in TV serials like Thazhampoo and Rettai Roja.