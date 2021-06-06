Chandni Bhagwanani: Tough for female artist to continue playing lead on TV

Sharing her thoughts on the career span of leading female actors, Chandni tells IANS: "I feel it's pretty difficult to get a lead role, for an female artist on TV who has already played lead in past for two three times. As the makers wants to get on board fresh faces these days.

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Chandni Bhagwanani, who is currently seen in television show "Imlie", feels that it gets tougher for a female artist to continue playing lead roles.

There also arise a question for payment, as new artists signs in a small budget. But someone who is already popular sounds expensive for them."

The actress played lead roles in shows like "Amita Ka Amit", "Jhalli Anjali Ke Tootey Dil Ki Amazing Story", "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi" and "P.S. I Hate You".

She also feels that earlier when social media was not given that importance, it was difficult for an artists to break their onscreen image.

"I started my career in showbiz as child artist. Then in my teen age, I got to play lead roles. At that period of time social media was not given that importance like today. So audience would only connect to us with our onscreen characters.

Apart from all that, the audience characterise an artist to the popular role they have already essayed on screen. So at times breaking that image and coming up with something new was a big deal, " shares the actress.

--IANS

ym/sdr/