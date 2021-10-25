Chandni Sharma on playing a strong, ambitious woman in 'Kaamnaa'

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Model-turned-actress Chandni Sharma will be seen playing the character of 'Akanksha' in the upcoming show 'Kaamnaa'. It is the story of a middle class couple with distinct perspective towards life.

Chandni is elated to be a part of the show and talks about her character of a strong and ambitious woman. She says: "Like most millennials, my character, 'Akanksha', who true to her name is a strong headed woman with big desires of living a luxurious life while moving away from the ordinary way of living. I am thrilled to have gotten the chance to play a character that resonates with the young generation who dares to dream, find happiness in the grandeur of living life king size and believes that there is nothing wrong in wanting a little extra."