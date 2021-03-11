Change in director for Vijay Antony's 'Pichaikkaran' sequel?

Earlier it was announced that the National Award-winning director Priyanka Krishnaswamy of Baaram fame will be helming the sequel of Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran 2, the sequel of the music composer turned actor's blockbuster film.

Now, sources say that Priyanka Krishnaswamy is no longer associated with the sequel and she has been replaced by Metro director Anandakrishnan, who is directing Vijay Antony's upcoming action thriller Kodiyil Oruvan. The reason behind Priyanka's exit remains unknown. The shoot of Pichaikkaran 2 is likely to commence in May after the release of Kodiyil Oruvan.