Change in plans for 'Borrder', to release in theatres first!

But now, as theaters in India are likely to open in July, the makers of Borrder are planning to go for a theatrical release. Yes, if all goes well, Borrder is likely to release for the Independence Day weekend.

There were reports that Arun Vijay's Borrder might have a direct digital release.

Produced by All in Pictures' Vijay Raghavendra and Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 Productions, Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in the film. Touted to be a spy thriller, Arun Vijay and Regina are playing RAW agents in the film.

Arivazhagan who earlier delivered the hit Kuttram 23 with Arun Vijay has helmed the film.

Sam CS is scoring the music for the film and B Rajasekar has cranked the camera. An official confirmation on the release date is awaited.