‘Changing the movie title can start a new precedent,’ says Nadhir Shah

The controversy over filmmaker Nadhir Shah’s forthcoming movie Easho has been debated in Kerala in a big way during the past week.
Certain religious groups raised their protests against the use of Easho in the title, saying that it is hurting their sentiments. Some prominent political leaders too joined the religious groups making this into a full-fledged issue.
Nadhir Shah had said in an earlier statement that he will change the tagline Not from the Bible, but not the title.
Jayasurya is playing the lead in Easho, written by Suneesh Varanad.
Film organization FEFKA has issued a statement in support of Nadhir Shah and the director said in an interview with a news channel that he won’t change the title as it could start a wrong precedent.