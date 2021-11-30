Channing Tatum returns to 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum revealed the news in a Twitter announcement on Monday, where he shared a photo of the script with the title set as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'."Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in. @hbomax," Tatum tweeted.According to People Magazine, the film, written by Reid Carolin, will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film in the franchise released in 2012.The third movie will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, with Gregory Jacobs, who directed 2015 'Magic Mike XXL', producing with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan."There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same," Tatum said in a statement obtained by People Magazine.The world of 'Magic Mike' has expanded since the release of the first film in 2012. The Tatum-led film made more than USD 167 million at the worldwide box office and spawned the sequel, 'Magic Mike XXL', in 2015. The movies also inspired a stage musical that premiered in 2018.The 'Magic Mike' film series is loosely inspired by Tatum's experience as a stripper. (ANI)