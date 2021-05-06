Channing Tatum: Wouldn't look like this unless I had to be naked in my movies

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Channing Tatum shared he has a good physique thanks to his job profile, as acting often requires him to take his clothes off.

"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly. At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them," Tatum said on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports femalefirst.co.uk.