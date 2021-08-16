Character in 'Chutzpah' taught Gautam Mehra how social media stars work

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Gautam Mehra, who features in the recently released web show 'Chutzpah', shares what he did to understand the psyche of his character Kevin.

Gautam said: "Kevin is a crazy, fun guy, who wishes to be a social media star. Generating new content and increasing his number of followers is the only thing that keeps running in his mind all the time. When he becomes a social media star, his personality and vision in life is affected and that's what the story is all about."