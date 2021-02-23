Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com 'I Want You Back'

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Actors Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo and Manny Jacinto have been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, I Want You Back.

The film will be directed by Jason Orley and written by This Is Us co-showrunners

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.