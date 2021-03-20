Charlie Lawson to young TV stars: Stop being obsessed by fame

London, March 20 (IANS) Former "Coronation Street" star Charlie Lawson feels that the new generation of soap opera stars are more interested in fame than working on their acting skills.

"If you want to get into acting, stop being obsessed by fame. Most young actors I meet are more interested in being famous than practising their craft. Throw all that bad attitude away and go to drama school. It wasn't meant to be easy," Lawson told Daily Star newspaper.