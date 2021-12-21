Charrul Malik: Playing Rusa is fun, it is a splendid feeling

Happy with how her character is growing and gelling with both the stories, the news anchor-turned-actor is quite satisfied with her on-screen character and how she often relates to it.

She says: "The feeling is amazing. My character is growing slowly because it takes time for one to settle down. Your potential, acting skills are noticed by directors and producers and even by scriptwriters. Now my dialogues are lengthier, in the beginning, as I was a newcomer, to keep me in my comfort zone the dialogues used to be crisp and short. Now that I am picking up and there is chemistry. Playing Rusa is fun, it is a splendid feeling."

The best thing about her role, according Charrul, is that she identifies with Rusa's role. In fact, she says: "Rusa is Charrul and Charrul is Rusa". "So, I do not have to add any extra effort or make it up, I don't have to pretend or go overboard. What you see in Rusa, her tone, everything is exactly Charrul. So a lot of people will understand that it's my personality. Even here I'm very natural as I was when I was an anchor," she shares.

Charrul bonds much with her co-stars Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Malkhan (Dipesh Bhan), and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud).

"We even make videos and reels. You won't believe if the reel is of 15 seconds, it is made in exactly 15 seconds, there is no retakes or editing. Our chemistry is amazing, even with Aasif Sheikh (plays the role of Vibhuti), but we do not have many scenes together as of now," she says.

Having a good environment on set is essential. "If you are happy, everything works out. So, even on the set, our team is fun. Even the style of saying a 'hello' is super funny. So it all depends on an environment where everyone gives their best 'aur jab log khush hote hai toh cheeze sabse acchi hoti hai'," adds Charrul

So what's the best compliment she has got for her role? "That I'm very natural, and I'm looking hot. A lot of people are saying my dresses, hairstyle is looking really good. But being natural is the best compliment for me, after all Charrul is Rusa and Rusa is Charrul," she concludes.

