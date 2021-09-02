Charrul Malik says shooting for comedy show relieves her tension

"It is sheer fun shooting for both the shows. My co-actors, colleagues, and teammates of both the shows are very fun-oriented. There's a stress-free environment there. We just laugh on and off camera. In corona times, whatever tension happens like lockdown, I feel it is the best place to relieve tension. In today's time, people do meditation. I feel that by doing these comedy shows, my soul feels happy," she said.

Talking about her character 'Russa' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', she said: "'Russa' is Charrul and Charrul is 'Russa'. I am not pretending to be someone else. I am not into any other character. I am acting myself. No retakes are taken of my shoot because I think they think that I am playing the character perfectly. I don't have to do anything additional. I am playing myself. So I think I am very natural."

She describes 'Russa' as a fun-loving, upfront and outgoing girl. "She speaks her mind and has fun. I am like her in real life as well. I don't stay serious a lot. I keep ragging people around me obviously I don't hurt anyone. I am doing the same thing in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai," Charrul said.

Charrul has even worn her own outfits for the shows. "It's not like I don't have options. I do get options for a lot of good dresses I get to wear. I also carry my own clothes a lot of times. If I feel like this will look good, I wear my clothes as well. I think the designer understood my taste. The style of clothes I used to wear in real life, I am getting the same kind of dresses in both the shows. I think it's exactly me," she said.

--IANS

ila/kr