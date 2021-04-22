'Chathurmukham' and 'Kho Kho' withdrawn from theatres

Actress Manju Warrier has announced that her latest release Chathurmukham has been withdrawn from the theatres as the Covid 19 cases are going up in Kerala.
“We are temporarily withdrawing our film CHATHURMUKHAM from theatres in Kerala considering the current situation all around and everyone's health. We will definitely be back in theatres for you when it is safer, hopefully very soon,” writes Manju Warrier.
Chathurmukham is a techno horror movie, directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.
Director Rahul Riji Nair’s Kho Kho, which has Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, was also withdrawn from theatres earlier this week.
With theatres attracting lesser crowds, Mollywood is facing tough times now.