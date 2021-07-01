'Chathurmukham' to release on OTT soon

The directors of Manju Warrier starrer Chathurmukham have announced that the movie will be available on Zee 5 OTT platform soon.

Chathurmukham has been selected for screening at the 25th Buncheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea. According to the director duo, Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, “BIFan is one of the premier festivals for fantasy and horror. It’s selected under the category, World Fantastic RED.”