Chatrapathi remake to begin next month

Amidst the rumors that the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ has been shelved after the debacle of Bellamkonda Srinivas’s recent release ‘Alludu Adhurs’, here is the update. The Hindi remake that launches Bellamkonda Srinivas in Bollywood is very much on.

The film also marks the debut of senior Telugu director VV Vinayak in Bollywood. The pre-production work is underway. Bellamkonda Srinivas has now shifted his base to Mumbai preparing for the movie.