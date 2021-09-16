'Chaupai Sahib' sung by Aparshakti Khurana is out now

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) If you are looking for compositions that can give you peace and divinity, then you can listen to 'Chaupai Sahib', sung by actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The hymn by Guru Gobind Singh is often recited to gain spiritual protection from one's internal and external enemies. Fresh from the success of his film 'Helmet', Aparshakti has now released a 'shabad' titled 'Chaupai Sahib' for which he has sung the vocals. He also visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek the blessings for the 'Shabad'.