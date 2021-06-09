Check out Dhanush's inspiration for 'Rowdy Baby'!

Dhanush is currently in US although the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers has been wrapped up. The actor took to his Instagram page to share a new candid pic of him in which one can spot a soda in the traditional bottle.

The actor posted a quirky caption on Instagram saying that the pic reminds him of his own chartbuster song Rowdy Baby's opening lyric "Hey En Goli Soda Ve",

"Hey en goli soda ve !!" That lyric inspiration moment .. #rowdybaby", wrote Dhanush on Instagram.

Sources say that Dhanush will soon board his flight to India. After completing quarantine procedures, he will spend quality time with his family before resuming the shoot of his yet-untitled film with Karthick Naren and Malavika Mohanan.

The actor also has Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan in the pipeline. His gangster thriller Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be premiered on Netflix on June 18.



