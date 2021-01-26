Check out the Padma Award recipients of 2021 from the Tamil film industry

The late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was conferred the second-highest civilian honor Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Monday. A decade back, the Indian Government honored the singer with Padma Bhushan.
Veteran singer KS Chithra has been conferred the Padma Bhushan while another exemplary singer Bombay Jayshree has been awarded the fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shree.
Balasubrahmanyam is a proud six-time National Award winner while KS Chitra has won eight National Awards in her illustrious career. Needless to say, Balsubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in several languages and Chitra has rendered her voice for around 25,000 songs.
The famous Pattimandram Judge and Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah who has also acted in a few films have been awarded Padma Shree. Villu Pattu Subbu Arumugam is another Padma Shree recipient of this year.