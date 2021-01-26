Check out the Padma Award recipients of 2021 from the Tamil film industry

The late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was conferred the second-highest civilian honor Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Monday. A decade back, the Indian Government honored the singer with Padma Bhushan.

Veteran singer KS Chithra has been conferred the Padma Bhushan while another exemplary singer Bombay Jayshree has been awarded the fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shree.