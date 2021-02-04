Check Trailer: Nithin and Yeleti present an edgy thriller!

Director Chandrasekhar Yeleti is known as a master of the screenplay. From his debut movie, ‘Aithey’, Yeleti has been telling varied stories differently, with innovative narration.
In his nearly two-decade-long career, Yeleti had directed just six films. His latest, ‘Check’ features Nithin as the hero. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier are the leading women.
Set for release on Feb 26th in theaters, the film’s theatrical trailer is here.
Check Telugu Movie Official Trailer | Nithiin | Rakul Preet | Priya Varrier | Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
The trailer is mixed with action and intelligent play of chess. The trailer is interesting and intriguing. Yeleti and Nithin have succeeded in drawing our attention.
