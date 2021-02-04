Check Trailer: Nithin and Yeleti present an edgy thriller!

Director Chandrasekhar Yeleti is known as a master of the screenplay. From his debut movie, ‘Aithey’, Yeleti has been telling varied stories differently, with innovative narration.

In his nearly two-decade-long career, Yeleti had directed just six films. His latest, ‘Check’ features Nithin as the hero. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier are the leading women.