Chef Mohanlal in action for Kalyani Priyadarshan!

We all know that Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is a multi-faceted personality, who has a passion for cooking, is a painter and art lover.
When Mohanlal and Vijay acted together in Jilla, the former cooked a sumptuous dinner for the Tamil star.
Recently, Mohanlal had a party for his close friends and family members at his house. Director Priyadarshan is like a family to Mohanlal and hence, Kalyani Priyadarshan was also present during the gettogether.
Kalyani has posted a glimpse of Mohanlal cooking sumptuous continental food for the guests on her Instagram stories. This video on her Instagram has become viral on social networking sites.
It is worth mentioning here that Kalyani plays a brief role in Mohanlal's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan
