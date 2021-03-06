Shruti Haasan's dinner date with Santanu Hazarika

We had reported that Shruti Haasan is very close to the popular doodle artist Santanu Hazarika.
The latest update is that Santanu was in Chennai recently for a dinner date with Shruti who made him ramen noodles. Santanu posted the video with the caption "Chef Shruti Haasan".
Santanu also gifted a ferocious artistic version of Kamal Haasan, he posted the pic with the caption "New eras don't come about because of swords, they're created by the people who wield them".
Kamal Haasan also acknowledged the art by posting it on Instagram. "We are battle-ready.... Thank you for recognizing it @santanu_hazarika_art".
Shruti also reacted to her dad's post with an apt emoji ..From the sequence of events, it's almost sure that Shruti and Santanu are not just friends!